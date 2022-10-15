Two boys kidnapped in Switzerland are found in France

The children were found in France after Swiss police identified a vehicle linked to their kidnapping. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Two seven-year-old boys kidnapped in western Switzerland on Friday have been found in southwest France, police in canton Neuchâtel said on Saturday.

October 15, 2022

They hailed cooperation with French police in finding the children, 13 hours after they were taken.

Neuchâtel police said the boys were healthy and had been taken into care by French authorities.

French police found them in a car in the Landes region of France, along with three adults who were taken into custody. Swiss police had identified a vehicle linked to the kidnapping.

The two brothers were abducted on Friday from a flat in La Chaux-de-Fonds by two or three individuals, after neutralising their grandmother who was looking after them, according to police. The abduction took place in a context of conflict between the parents, who live in Switzerland and Spain.

