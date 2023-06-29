Volunteering, the main theme of the Congress of Young Swiss Abroad

At the 2022 summer camp in Fieschtertal. Danielle Liniger

read aloud pause

X

On Saturday, for the third year running, the Young Swiss Abroad held their online conference. They chose to discuss voluntary work and its potential.

This content was published on June 29, 2023

Emilie Ridard Graduated with a master’s degree in languages and international trade. Worked for 8 years as personal assistant to the Director-general of the Swiss national broadcasting service. An expatriate myself, I have a knack of understanding the Swiss abroad.

"The subject you have chosen is the basis of our activities in Swiss clubs around the world," said the President of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), Filippo Lombardi, at the opening of the congress.

Some thirty young Swiss people from around the world tuned in to Lombardi’s discourse, who reminded them that being a volunteer is more than just giving your time.

"It is essential for your development and that of our community," he said.

For several years now, Swiss clubs abroad have been facing an ageing membership. In his speech, Lombardi tried to motivate the young people present to join one.

"Clubs need you to renew themselves. But you should also be aware that the older people you meet there can bring you their experience," he added.

Volunteering increases well-being

Moderated by Francisca Espinoza Trombert, co-president of the Youth Parliament of the Swiss Abroad (YPSA), the conference continued with contributions from Fabio Pizzuto of Swiss Volunteers and Barbara Blanc, former president of the Swiss Scout Movement.

The latter presented a study carried out among the Scouts present at the Swiss Scout Movement's federal camp, which brought together some 30,000 participants during the summer of 2022.

The results showed that the young people had learned altruism and how to take responsibility, skills that are useful in everyday life.

"Their well-being increased significantly, and the more negative emotions remained stable," said Blanc.

Enthusiastic young Swiss abroad

The young Swiss Abroad were then divided into virtual meeting rooms. This gave them the opportunity to discuss their experiences in small groups. "The participants were very active and interested," says Marie Bloch, Head of Youth Services at OSA.

The general consensus is that volunteering is beneficial from both a personal and professional point of view.

An invitation to set up a youth parliament

In keeping with the theme of the conference, Marie Bloch pointed out that OSA relies heavily on volunteers to organise its activities for young people. She invited anyone interested in taking on responsibilities within the camps to come forward.

Yann Boulben Meyer, co-president of the YPSA, also urged participants to set up a parliament of young Swiss abroad in their own country. He gave the examples of Argentina and Venezuela, which created youth parliaments in October 2022 and May 2023 respectively.

A link with Switzerland and between generations

OSA's Youth Service is behind the congress. Once again this year, it has joined forces with the Youth Parliament of the Swiss Abroad (YPSA) to organise it.

The first edition took place in 2021, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference was launched with the aim of enabling young people to maintain a link with Switzerland despite the pandemic situation. Thanks to its success, it is now part of the OSA's regular programme.

In August 2023, the young Swiss abroad taking part in the OSA summer camp will also make their contribution at the Congress of the Swiss Abroad, to be held in St. Gallen.



Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative