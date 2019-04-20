Swimming in the Verzasca River in canton Ticino

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

46

Home sweet home: the Swiss are increasingly staying within Switzerland for their holidays, with cantons Ticino and Graubünden seen as particularly attractive. An annual travel survey found that 46% of respondents said travelling was a central part of their life.

Tuesday

416 million

The first-ever study of consumer spending habits in the Greater Geneva region found that Swiss residents spend CHF416 million annually in France, compared with CHF148 million paid out by French shoppers in Switzerland.

Wednesday

7 million

The amount in francs that the Swiss government plans to spend on a major promotion campaign in China ahead of and during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thursday

6

Switzerland came sixth in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index. However, shrinking newsrooms, dwindling resources for investigative journalism, less diversity in content and inadequate coverage of local events could pose a risk to critical and independent journalism, according to the study authors.



swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram