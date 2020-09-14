Younger generation largely welcomes anti-Covid measures

The survey found that respondents in the poll believe less consumption is feasible, but researchers are sceptical whether the change in young people's behaviour is sustainable over the long term. © Keystone/Goran Basic

Growing awareness of poverty and old age is one of the key findings of a survey of 16- to 25-year-olds in Switzerland, the United States, Brazil and Singapore.

The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that the younger generation takes a constructive approach and stands together with other generations in difficult times such as these, according to the 2020 Youth Barometer by the Credit Suisse bank.

“Young people in all the countries covered in the survey take a pragmatic view of the measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis, and fundamental criticism of the system is uncommon,” the authors said in a press release published on Monday.

Respondents in all four countries said they wanted to see greater self-sufficiency at a national level and they considered the global production processes and supply chains with scepticism, the survey found.

“At least 60% of respondents in all countries said the crisis showed that a reduction in consumption is feasible,” said Cloé Jans, operations manager at the GfS Bern research institute.

The institute polled about 1,000 people aged 16-25 on behalf of Credit Suisse. Similar surveys have been published since 2010.

Key issues

Sustainability and equality are now seen as key issues for the young generation, the authors of the survey conclude.

The top ten “insights” identified by the pollsters include an increasing political engagement by the younger generation, support for the government instead of accusations of failure, lower consumption and less fear of missing out.

A particular finding among the younger generation in Switzerland is the concern about the future of the old-age pension system.