Dressed in the same sports outfit, ten Syrian migrants trying to fly to Zurich were stopped at Athens airport despite being disguised as a volleyball team.
Hoping that their disguise would help them cross the border, the 10 men, who also carried two volleyballs and the same kit bags, were unmasked during the identity check at Eleftherios Venizelos airport.
They entered Greece illegally and were arrested when it turned out that their papers were forged. According to police sources, they presented Ukrainian passports at immigration control.
According to the latest official figures, more than 26,600 asylum seekers are currently packed in crowded camps on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos.
SDA-Keystone/ac