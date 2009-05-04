Sweden beat France at ice hockey worlds

This content was published on May 4, 2009 6:24 PM May 4, 2009 - 18:24

Fifteenth-ranked France were defeated 6-3 by Sweden on Monday afternoon in Bern but did not finish the Ice Hockey World Championship before scoring some goals.

Sweden, ranked fifth, went ahead early, putting three pucks past goalie Fabrice Lhenry in the first six minutes of the game.

They extended their lead thanks to a power play goal from Carl Gunnarsson less than two minutes into the second period before France began to claw back.



France's Anthoine Lussier made a break for the Swedish net, beating Stefan Liv. Pierre Edouard Bellemare followed at 29:25 before Sweden's Johnny Oduya got his team's fifth goal.



France responded at 36:41 to make the score 5-3. Former Toronto Maple leaf and New York Islander Kenny Jönsson scored at 45:40 for Sweden.



The game ended with 31 shots on goal for Sweden versus 19 for France. Players of the game were Vincent Bachet for France and for Sweden.



Sweden enter the quarterfinal round with 4-2 record. France won one game and lost five. Their best players for the tournament were Baptiste Amar, Pierre Edouard Bellemare and goaltender Lhenry.



