Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Swiss Abroad

100 years of Swiss Abroad congresses

The annual Swiss Abroad Congress is celebrating one hundred reunions. This year's historic event is being held in the central Swiss city of Lucerne and, as ever, it's a chance for many Swiss citizens living in often far-flung countries to rekindle ties with their beloved homeland.

This content was published on
1 minute

Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. 

More

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

What are the Swiss Abroad contributions to Switzerland?

One of our readers asks what the Swiss Abroad give back to Switzerland: tell us your opinion!

Join the discussion
110 Comments
View the discussion

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Swiss Abroad congress calls for open mindedness and flexibility

This content was published on Speakers at the meeting in town of Zug praised the high quality of Switzerland’s education system, but underlined the need to introduce changes. Otherwise, they said, Switzerland risked losing its position in the world. Two panels of politicians and experts on Saturday warned that reforms were overdue to improve coordination among the country’s different school…

Read more: Swiss Abroad congress calls for open mindedness and flexibility

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR