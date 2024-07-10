100 years of Swiss Abroad congresses

The annual Swiss Abroad Congress is celebrating one hundred reunions. This year's historic event is being held in the central Swiss city of Lucerne and, as ever, it's a chance for many Swiss citizens living in often far-flung countries to rekindle ties with their beloved homeland.
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.
