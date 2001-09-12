Swiss ice hockey holds minute of silence

This content was published on September 12, 2001 11:03 AM Sep 12, 2001 - 11:03

Swiss fans obseve a minute's silence in Zurich's Hallenstadion (Keystone)

Stadiums across Switzerland observed a minute of silence following the disaster in New York and Washington on Tuesday. The Swiss ice hockey association expressed sympathy with the American people, and, following talks with other national sporting groups, decided to continue its league schedule, saying it would not bow to violence.

The Swiss-based European football association, UEFA, also decided to go ahead with the opening round of its Champions League programme on Tuesday. However it is not yet clear if Wednesday's matches will be allowed to go ahead.



The German ice hockey league chose to abandon Tuesday's scheduled match between the Nuremberg Ice Tigers and the Revier Lions.



While European sporting bodies considered how best to respond to the events in the United States, American associations wasted no time in postponing their schedules.



Fifteen major league baseball games were called off on Tuesday, as were four soccer matches. Baseball commissioner Bud Selig said the decision had been made "In the interest of security and out of a sense of deep mourning for the national tragedy that has occurred."



In golf, organisers of the World Championship event in St Louis said they would be cancelling Thursday's opening round, and instead beginning a shortened tournament on Friday.



There have also been calls for a delay to the prestigious Ryder Cup golf competition between Europe and the USA, originally due to start in under three weeks time.



swissinfo with agencies

