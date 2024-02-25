Farmers light bonfires in protest in western Switzerland

The call to mobilise in French-speaking Switzerland was launched by a young farmer from Vaud via a Facebook group. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Farmers in French-speaking Switzerland have lit protest bonfires in several places. On Saturday, they called for solidarity with demands from the agricultural sector, such as better pay.

Keystone-SDA

Swiss farmers, mainly from western Switzerland, have been mobilising peacefully but resolutely for several weeks to draw attention to their demands. One of those demands is the right to fairer pay. Protest fires blazed on Saturday evening, particularly in the cantons of Vaud and Fribourg, to call attention to their demands.

The call to mobilise in French-speaking Switzerland was launched by a young farmer from Vaud via a Facebook group.

On February 12, the Swiss Farmers’ Union and other organisations had already submitted a petition signed by 65,000 people to the federal government and various large retailers calling for greater recognition of the commitment of the agriculture sector. The petition calls on the Federal Council not to make savings at the expense of farmers.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp.

