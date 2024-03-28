Switzerland is the biggest source of chocolate in the EU

36% of chocolate imported into the EU in 2023 came from Switzerland, according to Eurostat, the European statistical office KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GAETAN BALLY

Switzerland exported 62,000 tonnes of chocolate to the European Union (EU) last year, making it the largest non-member exporter of chocolate to the bloc.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

On the other hand, Switzerland imported around 24,000 tonnes of chocolate from the EU.

Some 36% of chocolate imported into the EU in 2023 came from Switzerland, said the European statistical office Eurostat on Thursday. The UK was in second place with 61,000 tonnes. Ukraine (22,000 tonnes), Turkey (7,000 tonnes) and Norway (3,000 tonnes) followed with significantly smaller quantities.

+ Read more: how much would you pay for Swiss chocoloate?

EU member states meanwhile exported a total of 867,000 tonnes of chocolate in 2023 and at least a third of this went to the UK, according to Eurostat. Switzerland was not among the top five buyers of chocolate from the EU.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe