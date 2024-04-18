Campaigners submit 57,000 signatures for referendum on health financing reform

Opponents of the reform fear a further increase in premiums, while those in favour expect the reforms to bring considerable savings. Keystone / Peter Schneider

Swiss voters are likely to have the last word on reforms to healthcare financing this year as the country’s public services union (VPOD) handed 57,000 signatures in to the federal chancellery in Bern on Thursday.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

At stake is the ‘monism bill’ which foresees standardised financing of outpatient and inpatient care, under which the cantons would be required to pay at least 26.9% of the costs of services and health insurers a maximum of 73.1% through premiums.

Today, outpatient treatments are paid by health insurers alone from premiums. At least 55% of inpatient services are paid for by the cantons and the rest is paid by the health insurance funds.

Opponents of the reforms fear that the health insurance funds could become too powerful, with the risk of a further increase in premiums. Those in favour, on the other hand, expect the reforms to bring considerable savings.

Translated from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe