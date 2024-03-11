Poll: Beat Jans named most popular Swiss minister

Beat Jans was chosen as the new Swiss cabinet minister in December 2023. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Justice Minister Beat Jans is the most popular member of Switzerland’s seven-person Federal Council (executive body), according to a new survey.

Keystone-SDA

Jans, who was chosen as the new cabinet minister in December 2023 to replace outgoing Interior Minister Alain Berset, is now the most popular member of the Swiss government, according to a poll by Tamedia/20 Minuten.

The survey published on Sunday asked respondents to give members of the federal council grades between 1 and 6.

Jans scored a satisfaction rating of 4.38. Albert Rösti, the energy minister from the Swiss People’s Party, came second with 4.00, ahead of Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (3.98) and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (3.77).

Rösti was the only other minister to receive a “sufficient” rating. The five other federal government ministers were rated as unsatisfactory.

More Beat Jans chosen as Switzerland’s new cabinet minister This content was published on Parliament has elected Beat Jans from Basel to Switzerland’s seven-member Federal Council (executive body). Read more: Beat Jans chosen as Switzerland’s new cabinet minister

Defense Minister Viola Amherd slipped in the annual poll compared to 2023 when she had a satisfaction rating of 4.22; in the new survey, she scored 3.65.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party (3.64) and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider of the centre-left Social Democrats (3.16) were bottom of the table, as in the previous year’s survey.

The opinion poll was conducted by Tamedia and 20 Minuten in collaboration with the Leewas research institute between February 29 and March 3. A total of 30,384 people from across Switzerland took part in the survey.

Leewas weighted the responses based on demographic, geographical and political variables so that the results are representative of the entire electorate. The margin of error is 1.6 percentage points.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dk/sb

