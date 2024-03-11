Swiss minister: India free trade deal offers competitive edge ‘for many years’

The EFTA free trade agreement with India is more than development aid, says Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, it is an investment in the younger generation. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER SCHNEIDER

The free trade agreement signed on Sunday between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – of which Switzerland is a member – and India will provide “a competitive advantage" for many years, according to Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Acordo de livre comércio entre Suíça e Índia oferece vantagem competitiva Read more: Acordo de livre comércio entre Suíça e Índia oferece vantagem competitiva

“I am proud to have signed this agreement,” Parmelin told reporters in Bern on Monday. Negotiations between the EFTA states – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – began almost 16 years ago.

According to Parmelin, the road to the agreement was long and winding. The pact was finally signed in the Indian capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

More

More Switzerland signs free trade deal with India This content was published on The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, has inked a free trade agreement with India that is expected to be ratified in 2025. Read more: Switzerland signs free trade deal with India

The agreement was finalised at a time when India was intensifying its free trade relations, said Parmelin. But the Asian nation has not yet signed a corresponding deal with the European Union, he noted.

The India-EFTA accord also includes chapters on sustainable development – primarily concerning labour rights, and environmental protection, as well as incentives for investment.

The agreement is much more than development aid, said Parmelin, it is an investment in the younger generation.

More

More Swiss trade deal: Is India changing its tune on pharma patents? This content was published on Patent protection for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry has been a key sticking point in a free trade deal with India. What’s changed? Read more: Swiss trade deal: Is India changing its tune on pharma patents?

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative