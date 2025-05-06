The Swiss political system

Direct democracy, neutrality and federalism are central components of the Swiss political system, considered very stable and balanced. No one party dominates in the two chambers of parliament, and the four largest parties are represented in the seven-member government.

How does Swiss politics work?

Switzerland has a unique political system that stands out for its blend of direct and representative democracy, consensus-driven governance and federalism. Here are the key aspects:

Direct democracy in Switzerland

No other country in the world holds as many referendums as Switzerland does. The Alpine nation has the broadest range of direct democratic tools at the national level. Citizens can influence laws and policies through referendums.

Thus, if the government and parliament want to amend the federal constitution or join an international entity such as the European Union or NATO, the question must be put to the electorate: in this case, a mandatory referendum is held.

Or, if a group of citizens is opposed to a new or amended law and collects 50,000 valid signatures within 100 days of the publication of the new legislation, a nationwide vote must be held on the matter: this is known as an optional referendum.

Meanwhile, popular initiatives give citizens the opportunity to propose changes to the constitution. They can initiate a vote by collecting at least 100,000 signatures from eligible voters.

Swiss voters usually go to the polls on national issues four times year. Referendums are also held regularly at cantonal and municipal levels.

More

More How Swiss direct democracy works This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

Consensus politics

Unlike many countries where one party rules, the seven seats on the Swiss government’s executive body, the Federal Council, are shared among the major parties based on their strength, in what is often referred to as the magic formula.

This helps avoid extreme shifts in policy when governments change. The magic formula is, however, under some dispute today, as the make-up of the Federal Council no longer reflects the party-political power balance in the country.

More

More The ‘magic formula’ of Switzerland’s direct democracy This content was published on There are seven seats in the Swiss Federal Council. How are they divided among the country’s political parties? Find out in this video. Read more: The ‘magic formula’ of Switzerland’s direct democracy

Federalism

Switzerland is a federal state composed of 26 cantons, which have significant autonomy. They have their own constitutions, parliaments, and laws in many areas like education, healthcare and policing.

Federalism refers to a vertical separation of powers between the central government and the cantons. The aim is to spread out responsibilities, prevent a concentration of power in one forum, and manage government functions efficiently. Preserving cantonal independence is a particularly strong concern in Switzerland.



More Separation of powers In Switzerland, power is shared across three federal levels, as well as between the legislative, executive and judicial branches. Read more: Separation of powers

The Swiss government

The Federal Council is the seven-member executive body that heads the federal administration. It operates as a combination cabinet and collective presidency. Any Swiss citizen eligible to vote can be elected to the Federal Council. Candidates do not have to be members of the House of Representatives or Senate (the two houses of parliament, together known as the Federal Assembly). The Federal Council is elected by the Federal Assembly for a four-year term.

The president and vice-president of the Swiss Confederation are elected by the Federal Assembly from the ranks of the Federal Council for one-year terms. These terms run concurrently.

The president has almost no powers over and above the other six members of the executive. He or she nonetheless undertakes representative functions generally performed by a president or prime minister in other countries. The current president and vice-president are, in 2025, Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin, respectively. The Swiss executive is one of the most stable governments in the world.

Political parties in Switzerland

Switzerland has multiple major parties, and no single party dominates politics. The main parties include: the Swiss People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Radical-Liberal Party, the Centre Party, the Green Party and the Liberal Green Party.

More Political parties in Switzerland The Swiss political landscape is a stable one, characterised by four major parties who have been represented in government for decades. Read more: Political parties in Switzerland

Is Switzerland still neutral?

Switzerland has pursued a policy of permanent neutrality for centuries. This was confirmed by the Congress of Vienna in 1815. The country’s long-standing policy of neutrality has been a cornerstone of its foreign relations.

As a result, Switzerland has not been involved in any armed international conflicts since 1815. Thanks to its neutrality, it has been able to play a unique role in international diplomacy and humanitarian efforts.

In the wake of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, from February 2022, Switzerland has adopted EU sanctions against Russia. This has unleashed intense political debate in Switzerland about the direction and future of neutrality.

Political parties and citizens express diverse opinions on how Switzerland should navigate its neutral status amid evolving geopolitical challenges. The question is at the heart of a popular initiative, which is expected to be put to the vote in 2026.

More Neutrality Switzerland and neutrality are synonymous but that does not mean the Swiss have no military might. Read more: Neutrality