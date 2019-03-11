This content was published on March 11, 2019 9:20 PM

What happens to Swiss guns shipped abroad? (© Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

Switzerland’s Senate has rejected two motions calling for stricter laws on exporting war materiel.

On the recommendation of its Security Policy Commission, the Senate voted against two proposals on Monday: one calling for Parliament rather than the Federal Council to decide on permission criteria for arms exports (20 to 17, with 6 abstentions), the other on stricter controls to prevent Swiss arms from landing in war zones (22 to 16, with 5 abstentions).

The commission based its recommendations primarily on the pending popular initiative, Against arms exports in countries in civil warexternal link – saying that it didn’t want to preempt the discussion on the initiative and a possible counter-proposal.

Proponents of the motions had pointed out that weapons from Switzerland had landed in conflict zones after export to countries such as Thailand, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Those against the motions expressed concern that if passed, they could hinder various economic interests.

The first motion, regarding the criteria under which arms can be exported, had been filed by the centre-right Conservative Democratic Party. The House of Representatives had approved it 97 to 82, with 11 abstentions.

The motion on stricter controls had been filed by centre-right Radical-Liberal Senator Raphaël Comte, who cited a report by the Federal Audit Office concluding that the current arms export laws are generously interpreted and partly circumvented.

In 2008, the Federal Council tightened the rules with an eye on a popular initiative from the Group for a Switzerland Without an Army (GSoA)external link calling for a ban on arms exports. In 2014, it relaxed them again on behalf of Parliament.

In October 2018, the Federal Council abandoned newly-hatched plans to ease Swiss weapons exports following public outcry.





