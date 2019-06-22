Aerial view of the new Swiss embassy in Moscow (Yuri Palmin)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

450

The number of jobs General Electric says it is cutting at two of its Swiss sites due to “financially challenging conditions”. Since 2016, the United States engineering giant has shed around 2,000 workers.

Tuesday

42

Switzerland inaugurated its new embassy in Moscow – one of its largest diplomatic representations abroad - which cost CHF42 million ($42 million) to renovate. It brings together various agencies, such as Switzerland Tourism and the Swiss Business Hub, which promote Swiss interests.

Wednesday

6

The Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) moved up one place to sixth in the latest QS World University ranking.

Thursday

500,000

According to the Boston Consultancy Group, there are now some 500,000 millionaire households in Switzerland, up from 358,500 in 2016. Switzerland was in fourth place behind the United States (around 15 million), China (1.3 million), and Japan (1.1 million).

Friday

987,442

The salary of Andreas Meyer, head of Swiss Federal Railways, last year in Swiss francs. The wages of top managers at Swiss government-affiliated companies shrank last year due to smaller bonuses.



