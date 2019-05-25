This content was published on May 25, 2019 5:00 PM

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

20

For the first time, all of Switzerland’s top 20 companies have at least one woman in the boardroom. The finding by consultancy firm Russell Reynolds shows the slow but steady progress towards gender equality in the management of Swiss firms.



Tuesday

24 million

A Swiss-led study into the possible consequences of a nuclear meltdown in Switzerland concluded that 16-24 million Europeans would be affected.

Wednesday

47 million

Swiss men have 47 million sperms per millilitre, putting Swiss sperm quality at among the worst in Europe. Researchers tested over 2,500 army recruits aged between 18 and 22.



Thursday

245%

Swiss consumers pay a “high price island” premium of up to 245% for magazines and clothing compared to prices being charged for the same goods in neighbouring countries, a consumer group complains.

Friday

1,000

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, suspected by the US of developing spyware, plans to invest heavily in Switzerland, creating some 1,000 new research jobs.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram