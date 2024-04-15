Retail sales drop in Swiss sports market

Sales of hard goods such as skis, helmets and fitness equipment dropped by 3% KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

The Swiss sports market shrank in 2023 after two strong years. Fewer hard goods such as skis and rucksacks were bought, as were textiles. However, more shoes were purchased than in the previous year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss sports market (excluding bicycles) recorded a decline in sales of 1.5% to CHF2.17 billion ($2.38 billion) in 2023, market research company GfK said on Monday. Sales of hard goods such as skis, helmets and fitness equipment dropped by 3% and textiles by 2%. The footwear segment performed best with an increase of 3%.

Within the outdoor submarket, the textile business remained constant at a high level, while the camping segment saw a drop in sales. However, this segment had seen strong growth in previous years, partly as a result of the Covid pandemic. Sales of outdoor shoes also declined, although this was at least partially offset by an increase in trail running shoes.

The leisure segment also grew (5%), while the snow segment (-2%) recorded a slight decline despite a “mild non-winter” in the previous year. Overall, however, GfK described the demand for winter sports as “unbroken”. Sales of fitness equipment were also down 3%.

Sales of bicycles were significantly lower owing to price reductions and market saturation. However, sales of bicycle accessories and for servicing and repairs increased.

For the current year, GfK expects the market as a whole to continue to weaken. This is indicated by poor consumer sentiment, rising costs in various areas and the resulting reluctance to buy as well as the increased search for promotions.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

