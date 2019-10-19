This content was published on October 19, 2019 12:15 PM

Climate protests also took place in the streets of Geneva over the past year. (© Keystone/Martial Trezzini)

Geneva has become the latest Swiss canton to approve proposals urging the government to adapt climate-related regulations and involve the younger generation.

The Geneva cantonal parliament on Friday overwhelmingly came out in favour of a plan launched by the Greens with the support of left-wing parties. It calls on the government to present an action plan.

The right-wing People’s Party and the Movement Citoyens Genevois group argued that other measures were better suited to face the climate crisis. Speakers notably called for immigration curbs and global action instead of local state intervention.

Many Swiss cantons, cities and towns have already declared a ‘climate emergency’ since February.

Similar moves are also pending in the Swiss parliament.

Critics point out that a declaring a ‘climate emergency’ has largely symbolic value as long as it is not linked to a concrete action plan.

However, the numerous climate protests across Switzerland over the past ten months has built up a momentum and puts pressure on politicians. It is also expected to lead gains for Green parties in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

