Swiss capital rioters ‘out to cause injury’, claims Bern police chief

According to the police, eleven police officers were injured during the riots on Sunday night. KEYSTONE

Rioters in the Swiss capital, Bern, were deliberately targeting police and trying to cause serious injury at the weekend, according to the head of the city police force.

Ordinary police patrols without special protective clothing or helmets were deployed to the Reitschule cultural centre on Sunday evening.

“Every stone that comes flying means an extremely high risk of injury in such cases,” Manuel Willi, head of Bern regional police, told the TV channel Telebärn.

The disturbance was created by a group of offenders with an extremely high potential for violence.

According to the police, eleven police officers were injured during the riots on Sunday night. Police officers were attacked with stones, bottles, fireworks, and lasers, among other things. Three of the injured had to be taken to hospital. It is not known whether other people were injured.

According to the police, the officers were called out after people tried to set fire to containers on the Schützenmatte street. The police used rubber bullets, water cannons and irritants.

