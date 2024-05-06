Northern lights illuminate the Swiss night sky

Northern lights seen from the Santis mountain MeteoSwiss

Northern lights were spotted from Säntis, a mountain peak in northeastern Switzerland, on Monday night. A camera captured the colourful natural spectacle between the gaps in the clouds at 1.50am, according to the Swiss federal weather service.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The last time auroras were seen in Switzerland was on November 5, 2023, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced on the online platform X, formerly Twitter, early on Monday morning.

+ Northern lights dazzle over Swiss Alps

Auroras are rare in the Alpine region, according to a statement from MeteoSwiss. They are normally seen in the polar region.

The colourful spectacle is caused by an interaction between charged particles from space and the Earth’s atmosphere. It is triggered by the so-called solar wind. This consists of charged particles, mainly electrons and protons, which are ejected from the sun.

Green northern lights are often caused by interaction with oxygen in higher atmospheric layers, while red or violet colours can result from interaction with nitrogen.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe