Conquering the skies: airships and balloons over Paris. Cover in "Figaro Illustrious" from February 1909, Bibliotheque des Arts decoratifs, Paris. (Josse/Leemage)

Draft of the "Grasset Romain" typeface, presented at the World Exhibition in Paris in 1900.

Bilder des Künstlers

This content was published on October 23, 2017 10:18 AM Oct 23, 2017 - 10:18

He had a decisive influence on the renewal of decorative art in France during the Art Nouveau period. Eugène Grasset, who was born in Switzerland and later became a French citizen, died 100 years ago today.

Eugène Grasset was born in Lausanne in 1845. After studying architecture in Zurich and traveling to Egypt, he worked as a painter and sculptor before settling in Paris at the age of 26. Thanks to contacts with artists from Cabaret Le Chat Noir and the Charles Gillot printer, Grasset was involved in the industrial and aesthetic renewal of furniture, illustration and poster art.

After his exhibition at the Salon des Cent in 1894, Grasset became the master of the new generation that was emerging at the time. This included the Swiss painter Augusto Giacometti (1877-1947).

Grasset not only created the famous "Semeuse à tout vent", the sower who became the logo of the publisher Larousse. He also designed his own typeface, the "Grasset".

On October 23, 1917 Grasset died at the age of 72 in Sceaux, France.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.