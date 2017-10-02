Agrimage photo competition Capturing the beauty of Swiss farming
More than 15,000 pictures were sent in to the agricultural photo competition Agrimage.ch. The winning photos – chosen from the 1,500 photographers taking part - have now been announced. Enjoy!
Photographers were asked to showcase the charm of the countryside – a wide-ranging topic for a photography competition. Images were sent in over the period of a year, resulting in thousands of pictures for the jury to go through. Prizes were awarded to the top three photos, plus there were winners in nine categories.
The competitionexternal link was launched by Swiss Farmers Welcome Youexternal link, a campaign run by the Swiss Farmers’ Unionexternal link. The aim of Agrimage.ch is to document the people, countryside, products and animals in the agricultural sector, giving an intimate portrait of the work and identities involved.