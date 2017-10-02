First in the "cats & co" category: “Too much wine” by Maurice Starke (agrimage.ch)

First in the "cow & co" category: “Cows in a magical light” by Walter Fiechter (agrimage.ch)

Second in agricultural technology: “Tractor at dusk” by Walter Fiechter (agrimage.ch)

Third prize overall: “Boy and hen” by Beryll Decurtins (agrimage.ch)

Second in the people and agriculture category: “The farmer in balance” by Patrick Oeuvray (agrimage.ch)

Third in the plants category: “Smile” by Jolanda Ernst(agrimage.ch)

Eighth in the products and craftsmanship category: “Musts” by Dominik Binder (agrimage.ch)

First in the snapshots and selfies category: “Flying Willy” by Susanne Käser (agrimage.ch)

First prize overall: “Ready for the cattle show” by Miranda Outon (agrimage.ch)

A gallery of images of the Swiss Lanscape

More than 15,000 pictures were sent in to the agricultural photo competition Agrimage.ch. The winning photos – chosen from the 1,500 photographers taking part - have now been announced. Enjoy!



Photographers were asked to showcase the charm of the countryside – a wide-ranging topic for a photography competition. Images were sent in over the period of a year, resulting in thousands of pictures for the jury to go through. Prizes were awarded to the top three photos, plus there were winners in nine categories.



The competitionexternal link was launched by Swiss Farmers Welcome Youexternal link, a campaign run by the Swiss Farmers’ Unionexternal link. The aim of Agrimage.ch is to document the people, countryside, products and animals in the agricultural sector, giving an intimate portrait of the work and identities involved.

