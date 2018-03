This content was published on March 6, 2018 5:00 PM Mar 6, 2018 - 17:00

This animation guides expats in the seemingly arduous task of establishing friendly relationships with the Swiss.

The clip was part of the latest instalment of the comedy show Deville Late Night, part of the German-language programming on Swiss public television, SRF. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)



