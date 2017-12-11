This content was published on December 11, 2017 10:23 AM Dec 11, 2017 - 10:23

That winning feeling: Roger Federer accepts his award from Dubai (PPR Media Relations AG)

Roger Federer has been chosen as Swiss Sportsman of the Year for the ninth time (including twice as a member of the Team of the Year). The 36-year-old tennis star enjoyed a sensational comeback year, winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and five other ATP tournaments.

“There should be two categories for the men: one for him and one for the mortals,” said mountain bike world champion Nino Schurter, who had also been nominated, before the event in Zurichexternal link on Sunday night. Schurter’s fears were proved right when the winner was announced.

Federer couldn’t pick up the award in person as he was training in Dubai, but he appeared on a giant screen. “It’s been a massive year – perhaps my favourite! If 2018 is half as successful, then I’ll be happy,” he said.

Skier Wendy Holdener was named Sportswoman of the Year, having won the ladies' combined event and slalom silver at the Alpine Ski World Championships in St Moritz last year.

The male national football squad was chosen as Team of the Year. Switzerland, managed by Vladimir Petkovic, won nine of their ten qualification matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and beat Northern Ireland in the play-offs to book their place in the tournament.

It wasn't all about Federer: (from left) Vladimir Petkovic, manager of the national football team; Peter Gillieron, president of the Swiss Football Association; footballer Valon Behrami; Sportswoman of the Year Wendy Holdener; Trainer of the Year Severin Lüthi (Federer's coach); Disabled Athlete of the Year, Marcel Hug (athletics) (Keystone)

