What will happen to British-Swiss relations after Brexit? This was the focus of bilateral talks between Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis and his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt in Bern on Monday.
These legal bases will have to be replaced following Brexit. In a statement on Monday, the Federal Council said that as part of its Mind the Gap strategy, it “intends to safeguard the existing mutual rights and obligations beyond the date of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as far as possible, and to deepen them in areas where there is an interest in doing so”.
Cassis and Hunt also discussed various security challenges and regional issues, for example concerning Saudi Arabia.
The meeting was part of the regular, high-level diplomatic visits between the two countries. In autumn 2016, a couple of months after British voters decided to pull Britain out of the EU, the Federal Council set up an interdepartmental steering group, coordinated by the foreign ministry, to carry out the technical work on relations between Switzerland and the UK.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.