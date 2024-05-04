Air India returns to Zurich after more than 25 years

More
Israel: president of Swiss universities rejects academic boycott
May 4, 2024
May 4, 2024
Luciana Vaccaro, president of Swissuniversities, the umbrella group of Swiss universities, is not in favour of an academic boycott of Israeli universities.
Israel: president of Swiss universities rejects academic boycott
Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
The new facility is improving production capacity in addition to creating a dozen new jobs.
Lindt & Sprüngli expands cocoa processing plant
Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
Brian was involved in a fight with another man, with whom he has been feuding for some time, say police.
Repeat offender Brian back in Swiss custody following brawl
One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
Perceptions of discrimination were associated with problems in health, relationship and avoidance of certain situations.
One in three Swiss residents victims of discrimination
First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
The approval was met with satisfaction by the project's organisers, but it also brings with it a certain amount of pressure.
First large-scale alpine solar plant approved in Switzerland
Medieval squirrels may have ‘helped spread leprosy’
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
An examination of squirrel remains in the United Kingdom has opened up interesting questions and possibilities in terms of the history of the disease.
Medieval squirrels may have 'helped spread leprosy'
Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
GPS malfunctions, in particular, saw a large increase over the previous year, according to flight safety statistics.
Rise in laser and GPS spoofing attacks on Swiss aircraft
Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
Two ICRC workers are killed in Sudan gun attack that left three others injured in the war-torn country.
Two Red Cross drivers killed by gunmen in Sudan
Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
Switzerland secures better spot in press freedom rankings as conditions deteriorate in other countries.
Swiss press freedom worsens despite climb in rankings
Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports
May 2, 2024
May 2, 2024
The Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) registered a record number of reports of suspicious activity last year.
Swiss money laundering office registers record number of reports
