As it turns 100, Pro Senectute publishes an overview of its long life serving the old.

(Hier und Jetzt Verlag, Olivia Heussler)

The idea of age, and how we view the elderly, has shifted over the past century. As Pro Senectute, the leading voice of the old in Switzerland, celebrates 100 years, we look at some striking images from their vintage campaign posters from the early days.

Pro Senectute was created in 1917, during the First World War. Its initial goal at the time was to respond to situations of financial distress among the elderly. Notably, it worked to establish the state retirement plan, rolled out in 1948.

From the 1950s onwards, when financial problems became less pressing for the elderly in Switzerland, the organisation turned towards their psychological well-being. Today, Pro Senectute is the biggest service provider, offering advice and assistance and organising leisure activities. Almost 700,000 retirees, along with their families or representatives, benefit from the organisation’s services.

(Katy Romy with Swiss News Agency)

