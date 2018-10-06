Navigation

culture Mixing tradition and passion to make modern Swiss wine

...
grapes in crates

Freshly picked Chasselas grapes ready to be pressed at La Maison Carrée.

Men carrying crates

Chasselas grapes are tipped into the maceration tank- or cuve de macération. 

Grapes and dry ice

Dry ice helps set the desired temperature during maceration, also known as 'cold soaking'.

A man shovels grapes from a large maceration tank.

From the maceration tank to the press.

floor perspective of a wine press being put together

The only modern piece of equipment used on this wine press is the man-made floor of the press.

Two men place wood in a wine press filled with grapes

The vertical press is made from the wood of fir trees (epicea) - which expands and fits well for pressing and dries quickly for the next year's harvest. Panels are placed over the grapes in a particular order.

vineyard and the back view of a man carrying a tree trunk

The vineyards of family Perrochet in Auvernier. The torque, made from beechwood, is brought to turn the press.

Men lifting wood onto a wine press.

Heavy wooden weights are placed over the panels.

Men turn a torque of a wine press

The slow process of turning the torque as the press crushes, while the juice of the grapes trickles through a pipe below the press and is pumped to the oak casks.

view of a street with men washing yellow crates / A vineyard

Cleaning the crates to bring back to the vineyards for further picking.

walls of a wine press being lifted

The walls of the old vertical press were renewed in keeping with tradition in 2008.

two men carry a wooden wall of a wine press

Extraction of the grape juice. Family Perrochet makes approximately 32,000 bottles of white wine per year.

Breaking up pressed grapes with a shovel.

The pomace left from pressing the grapes is cut into segments. 

Man sorting the trash of the grapes

The pomace, also known as marc, is the left over skins, seeds, stalks and pulp. It's often used for making brandy, spirits or fertilizer.

grape juice pressed from a wine press

Frothy sweet grape juice which will be transformed into white Chasselas wine, native to Switzerland.

Image Gallery about traditional wine making

Organic wine is gaining popularity and in Switzerland, some viticulturists like Jean-Denis Perrochet are also coupling this with traditional processes that have been in families for generations.

Jean-Denis Perrochet has made a name for himself making Swiss biodynamic wineexternal link and for his passionate engagement in promoting organic wine growing. In 2012, he and his wife and son started making biodynamic wine because of what he believes are its health and ecological benefits.

Situated a short distance from the city of Neuchâtel, the oenologist and his family at Domaine de La Maison Carrée harvest Swiss native Chasselas grapes before the cold temperatures reach the vines surrounding the village of Auvernier.  

By using the same processes and equipment that have been in his family for seven generations, Perrochet believes that his business has benefited from the knowledge of his ancestors who started making wine in 1827. This equipment includes an old vertical press shown in the photo gallery, which has been in operation since 1872 and is necessary for a smooth press of Auvernier’s Chasselas grapes.

Growing wine in a traditional and biodynamic way is Perrochet’s passion - working together with the effects of the rhythms of the moon and applying traditional herbal preparations to the vine are key elements of this approachexternal link: “Although this way of doing business doesn’t make it any simpler, it makes it more exciting! For us, this path is the future of our land and its cultivation, for our vines and their maintenance.”

Glass half full

Switzerland exports only 2%external link of the total wine it produces. Organic wine is still a niche industry in the country but more environmental consciousness is making organic wine a more popularexternal link choice. Organic wine salesexternal link in the retail trade grew by 8.4% in 2017 and reached a value of approximately CHF36 million ($36.6 million).

Family Perrochet produces about 70,000 bottles per year. Some 50% of their sales are within Canton Neuchâtel, 30% is sold in the German-speaking part of Switzerland and 20% in the French-speaking part. They export 1-2% to Japan, the US and Scandinavia.

