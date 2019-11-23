This content was published on November 23, 2019 6:19 PM

Built according to the principles of feng shui, the complex is made mostly of Swiss wood. (sda-ats)

Centre Ming Shanexternal link in western Switzerland, the biggest of its kind on the European continent, is celebrating a two-day open house.

Located in the village of Bullet in Canton Vaud, the complex dedicated to Taoism hopes to welcome 2,000 unique visitors per year.

“We wanted to build this centre to fill a gap; no other place in Europe has brought the various Taoist arts together in one place,” doctor and founder Fabrice Jordan said.

Centre Ming Shan – which means “mountain of clarity” – aims to build bridges between Eastern tradition and Western modernity. It will explore the fields of health, prevention, spiritual development and philosophy, especially in collaboration with Chinese masters.

In association with the EPFL+ECAL Lab – a joint research project between the federal technology institute and the University of Art and Design in Lausanne – Ming Shan will also study the links between meditation and cognitive science. Interactive devices will capture the physiological data of people meditating (breathing, heart rate) and convert it into lights and sounds.

The new complex has 60 beds and can cater for an additional 30 people, including hikers or other day visitors. It has 12 employees. The centre cost an estimated CHF5 million ($5.01 million) to build, 40% of which was covered by federal and local funds. The official inauguration is planned for next year.





Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram