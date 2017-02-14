Haïti at the St Moritz ski championships

Feb 14, 2017 - 16:16

Meet Céline Marti : the police officer from Geneva who is representing Haïti in the world ski championship in St Moritz. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)



She snagged 61st place out of 74 in the qualifications for the giant slalom on Monday.



Marti, who gave her impressive performance after just three full months of intensive training, proudly wore the colours of Haïti – her country of origin – to compete against some of the world’s best skiers.



It’s the very first world championship for the 37-year-old, who also works as a ski instructor in her spare time.



The giant slalom championship event will be held Thursday, February 16 in St Moritz.