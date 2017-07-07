Workers at the entrance to the Göschenen tunnel, in 1880. © Swiss National Museum

The Rigi mountain railway across the Schnurtobel bridge. Lake Lucerne can be seen in the background. The picture was taken around 1875. © Swiss National Museum

The Pilatus railway. The picture was taken around 1890. © Swiss National Museum

A drilling machine, which was used in the construction of the Gotthard tunnel, from 1872-1882.

Serpentine road in the Val Tremola on the southern slope of the Gotthard Pass, 1875–1900 © Swiss National Museum

An exhibition at the Swiss National Museum featuring landscapes of Switzerland

This content was published on July 7, 2017 4:20 PM Jul 7, 2017 - 16:20

Dizzying bridges, amazing mountain panoramas and the almost deserted streets of Zurich: The photographs of Jean Adolphe Braun were extremely popular in the second half of the 19th century. Why? The smartphone was not yet invented.



Anyone who could afford to travel extensively, did so from the 1850s onwards. Switzerland was a popular destination for the affluent European middle classes. Few families could afford a camera of their own, so many bought photographs locally to take home as a keepsake of their travels.



One man who built a successful company out of this trade was a Frenchman, Jean Adolphe Braun. The textile designer and photographer specialised in shots of cities and alpine landscapes. His company Braun & Cie had a large influence on how Europe viewed Switzerland as a tourist destination during the period.

The Swiss National Museum in Zurich is showing the most impressive historical pictures by Braun & Cie from between 1870 and 1900. The exhibition 'Vues de Suisseexternal link' opened on July 6 and runs until August 6, 2017.