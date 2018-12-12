This content was published on December 12, 2018 9:11 PM

There was plenty of interest in the World Cup and the Swiss national team, seen here with coach Vladimir Petkovic (Right) (Keystone)

What has been preoccupying the Swiss this year? Google Switzerland’s list of most trendy searches in 2018 shows a focus on sport and celebrities, including Meghan Markle and Swedish musician Avicii who died.

Bitcoin, Swiss footballer Valon Behrami and his ski racing wife Lara Gut were also on the Google.ch “hit-list” of trendy searches. The terms are not the most searched but the ones that showed the most growth and prolonged interest compared with 2017.

Top of the list is WM, the German abbreviation for the football World Cup that took place in Russia in July. This is followed by Avicii and Wimbledon, the tennis championships.

Also in the top ten were Meghan Markle, Australian Open, German singers Jens Büchner (who also died) and Daniel Küblböck, online video game Fortnite, Black Friday and Eurovision.

As well as Behrami and Gut, other most popular Swiss personalities were footballer Xherdan Shaqiri and national football coach Vladimir Petkovic.



Keystone-SDA/jc

