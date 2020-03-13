Swiss government ministers announce the far-reaching package in Bern. (Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle)

Switzerland has closed schools throughout the country and imposed a ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people. Bars and restaurants are limited to 50 guests while the government pledged CHF10 billion ($10.6 billion) in emergency aid to support the economy.

The package of measures was announced by government ministers on Friday. The ban on gatherings will last until at least the end of April while schools will be closed until April 4. The border with Italy will remain open but further restrictions will be applied.

Furthermore, border controls with other European countries may be tightened with a suspension of the Schengen Agreement on a case-by-case basis. Switzerland is not a member state of the European Union but is included in the Schengen zone.

The CHF10 billion aid package is aimed at helping companies survive the economic downturn caused by coronavirus. Most of the money (CHF8 million) has been earmarked to fund the imposition of short-time work at firms while other tranches have been set aside for hardship loans and to support specific sectors such as event management.

The federal government said it is working with the cantons to ensure that the health infrastructure can cope with the increased demand from coronavirus.

The nationwide measures, which the government can impose under the terms of the Epidemics Act, have been mirrored in part already in some cantons. Ticino, which borders Italy, has already banned events and restricted restaurants, nightclubs and bars. On Friday, Ticino, Vaud and Fribourg had already decided to shut down schools.

Last month, the government had imposed a ban on events with more than 1,000 people. This has been reduced to no more than 100 people.





