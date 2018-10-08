Heiko Nieder has been named male Chef of the Year by Gault&Millau Switzerland. Nieder, who cooks at the Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich, becomes the seventh chef – all men – to be awarded 19 points out of 20. No one has ever hit 20.
The female Chef of the Year is Marie Robert from Café Suisse in Bex, canton Vaud, who was given 16 points.
The Gault&Millau guide picked four Discoveries of the Year. Three received 16 points: Pascal Steffen, from Roots in Basel; Jeroen Achtien, who cooks in summer at the Vitznauerhof in Vitznau and in winter at the Waldhotel in Davos; and Marco Campanella, from the Eden Roc in Ascona. Bert De Rycker, a Belgian who works at Le Rawyl restaurant in Randogne, was awarded 15 points.
The Sommelier of the Year is Anna Junge, who works at Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau, which is headed by 19-point chef Andreas Caminada. Pastry chef of the Year is Sébastien Quazzola, from Le Richemond restaurant in Geneva.
The Hotel of the Year is the new Bürgenstock Resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.
