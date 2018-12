This content was published on December 26, 2018 11:00 AM

The old mill tower in Chur, the capital of the canton Graubünden, is visible from very far away. The 42-metre-high concrete block has been turned into one of the biggest murals in Switzerland - and now serves as a beacon to the valley, welcoming travelers and returnees alike. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

