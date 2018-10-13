A Swiss short film about an Alzheimer patient and his wife has won a Student Academy Award in the United States.
"Fast Alles" (Almost Everything), a 24-minute graduation film by Lisa Gertsch who studies at the Zurich arts college, was awarded a silver Student Oscar in the section Narrative - International Film Schools.
The prizes were handed over at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, the University of the Arts said in a statement on Friday.
Gertsch was among nearly 1,600 entries from 400 schools to arrive at the winners and is thereby eligible to compete for a 2019 Academy Award.
It is the third entry from the Zurich school to win a student award since 2013.
