This is thought to be UK Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson's great-great-great-great-great-grandmother. The best-known mummy in Switzerland was for decades a riddle to scientists. After 40 years, its identity has been unveiled. She was a lady with an illustrious family tree that leads back to the upper echelons of British high society. The mummy's name was Anna Catharina Bischoff, she lived from 1719 to 1787 and was related to the nobility of Basel. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)
Illustrious mummy Is this Boris Johnson's distant relative?
This is thought to be UK Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson's great-great-great-great-great-grandmother. The best-known mummy in Switzerland was for decades a riddle to scientists. After 40 years, its identity has been unveiled. She was a lady with an illustrious family tree that leads back to the upper echelons of British high society. The mummy's name was Anna Catharina Bischoff, she lived from 1719 to 1787 and was related to the nobility of Basel. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)