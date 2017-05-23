May 23, 2017 - 15:45

Actor Roger Moore, who played the role of James Bond in seven of the spy adventures, has died in Switzerland at the age of 89. He passed away after a short battle with cancer.

His family announced the news on Tuesday: “it is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our loving father, Sir Roger Moore”, they said.



Moore, who played the role of Ian Fleming’s secret agent between 1973 and 1985, had a chalet in Gstaad and Crans-Montana, where he spent part of his time. He also lived in the South of France, and in Monaco, where he was close to Prince Albert.



The character of Bond himself was written to be “half Swiss” by Ian Fleming, and some of the most memorable scenes take place in the Alpine nation: George Lazenby pushed a villain into a Schilthorn snow-blower in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969); and a record-setting bungee jump was staged off the Verzasca Dam in Ticino at the start of GoldenEye (1995).



Deemed “too handsome” to play in the original Bond movie, a role which went to Sean Connery instead, Moore had to wait until 1973’s “Live and Let Die” to take over the mantle. He held it until “A View to a Kill”, his last Bond film in 1985.



Married four times, Moore had three children with his third wife, the Italian Luisa Mattioli. He is survived by his fourth wife, Scandinavian socialite Kristina "Kiki" Tholstrup, whom he married in 2002.



“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” Moore's family expressed on Tuesday.

In a statement, UNICEF wrote, "[We] extend our deepest sympathies to the Moore family, and join his many friends and admirers from around the world in paying tribute to his life and mourning his loss. He will be deeply missed.”