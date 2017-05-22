Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Related Stories

Tinguely's kinetic art Moving art, recycled

The Swiss painter and sculptor Jean Tinguely, who died in 1991, is best known for his sculpted machines or kinetic art, known officially as ...

Agitator and poet A fresh look at Tinguely

By

Jean Tinguely is remembered for his entertaining mechanical sculptures, but there was much more to him than ingenious contraptions ...