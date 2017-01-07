Laughing matter
A good year for cartoonists
Swiss political cartoonists had a field day with the political upheavals of 2016.
Each year since 2008 Bern's Museum for Communication has exhibited the cartoons of around 50 artists who work mostly for Switzerland's mainstream newspapers.
Included are Felix Schaad of the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Max Spring of the Berner Zeitung, Peter Schrank of the Basler Zeitung, Chappatte who draws for Le Temps and NZZ am Sonntag as well as the New York Times, Orlando of Der Bund, Ben Marchesini of Le Matin and Michael Streun of the satirical magazine Nebelspalter.
(Source: Museum for Communication)