"Decency and human rights" says the tag attached to the key to the door that is held in vain by a person representing Switzerland's leftwing Social Democratic Party. Everyone else is barring entrance to people fleeing war.

(Max Spring)

German chancellor Angela Merkel rethinks her open-door policy for refugees. (Peter Schrank)

The power of Twitter. The captions read: 'Shitstorm today' and 'Shitstorm tomorrow'.

(Tom Werner)

Donald Trump was a favourite target of Swiss political cartoonists too.

(Alex Ballaman)

"I don't have children" says the UK's new prime minister Theresa May. Her appointment for foreign secretary, the unpredictable Boris Johnson, replies, "Now you do". (Felix Schaad)

One of Chappatte's efforts for the New York Times.

(Patrick Chappatte)

"You have to tap in your PIN code, otherwise nothing will happen," says the cleaning woman. (Pfuschi Heinz Pfister)

The figure of Helvetia - the Latin name for Switzerland - unveils on June 1 the Gotthard base tunnel, the world's longest. (Orlando Eisenmann)

"We met last night at the police station," says the man. Ticino became the first Swiss canton to introduce a law banning the wearing of the burqa. (TOMZ alias Tom Künzli)

"Are you looking for an adventure holiday," asks the travel agent. (GIGAL alias Gabriel Giger)

"I suffer from persecution complex," says Pokémon. The game Pokémon Go also went viral in Switzerland in 2016. (Christoph Biedermann)

"Long live the revolution!" says Raùl Castro. His seated brother Fidel died on November 25. (Tom Werner)

The sign in front of the construction site says 'The House of Representatives is building a solution to the initiative to curb immigration'. Every worker represents a different political party, showing how difficult it has been to find consensus. (Christine Ruf)

'The dreaded Mr Shitstorm'

(Schlorian alias Stefan Haller)