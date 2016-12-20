Indigenous people
The hidden cost of economic growth
The graphic novel “Adivasis Meurtris” tells the tale of the “losing side” in India’s quest to transform natural resources into rapid economic growth.
The backdrop of the book is the Indian state of Chhattisgarh where the over seven million tribals make up a quarter of the population. Most are subsistence farmers and forest gatherers. But their simple way of life is under threat.
Farm and forest land set aside for them are being acquired by the government and companies without regard for laws that require their prior, informed consent. The tribals, due to lack of political clout, have little choice but to accept their fate or become pawns in a civil war between government paramilitary troops, guerilla fighters inspired by the doctrine of Maoism, and a civilian militia armed to wage a dirty war against its own people.