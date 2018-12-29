This content was published on December 29, 2018 4:12 PM

The medieval monastery and the brewery building were restored by a team of Swiss architects. (Museum Susch)

A new cultural institution dedicated to contemporary art will soon open its doors to the public in the Engadine valley in southeastern Switzerland.

The Muzeum Suschexternal link has over 1,490 m2 (16,000 ft2) of gallery space in a former medieval monastery to which was added a brewery in the 19th century.

Set up by a Polish art collector and entrepreneur, Grażyna Kulczyk, the museum - which opens officially on January 2 - will draw from her own collection of modern and contemporary art from eastern Europe.

The museum also wants to highlight the works of female artists, according to the Art Newsexternal link website.

In addition to the programming offered by the Muzeum Susch, its campus will operate as a “a centre for debate, inquiry, and learning”, as Kulczyk is quoted as saying.

“One of the central qualities of Muzeum Susch and its activities is the redefinition of the canonical and the marginalised, not as a dominating force silencing others but as an influential voice for making other voices heard,” as the curators say on the museum websiteexternal link.

The village of Susch, on a pilgrims’ path to Rome and Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain, is situated half-way between the two famous Swiss mountain resorts of St Moritz and Davos.

swissinfo.ch/urs

