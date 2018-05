This content was published on April 30, 2018 8:30 AM Apr 30, 2018 - 08:30

An exhibition of art stolen by the Nazis has gone on show in Bern. But the museum still doesn’t know who many of the pieces originally belonged to, despite their best efforts to find out.

