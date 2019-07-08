Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

off target Confusion as Swiss air force flies over the wrong festival

swiss aerial display team

The Patrouille Suisse in action, January 2019.

(© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

A Swiss aerial display team missed the target of their flyover on Sunday afternoon by some six kilometres. The army said the mistake was “not a worrying one”.

The Patrouille Suisse – the red and white squadron that flies in formation over special events – was eagerly, and in vain, awaited by residents of Langenbruck (Canton Basel Country) on Sunday.

Instead of passing over a gathering to mark the centenary of the death of local aviation pioneer Oskar Bider, the planes flew over a yodelling festival in nearby Mümliswil.

According to a ministry of defence spokesman, the team leader spotted the large white tent of the yodelling get-together and, assuming it was the target, flew overhead. An unauthorised helicopter in the area added to the confusion.

The machines being used – F-5E Tiger II jets – aren’t equipped with GPS devices, the ministry added; they are over 40 years old and no longer used in real combat situations.

“Navigation is done on the basis of a map, a pen, and human sight,” the spokesman said.

The commander of the aerial display team apologised for the mix-up on Monday.


AP/Keystone-SDA/dos

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters