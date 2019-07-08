This content was published on July 8, 2019 5:25 PM

The Patrouille Suisse in action, January 2019. (© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

A Swiss aerial display team missed the target of their flyover on Sunday afternoon by some six kilometres. The army said the mistake was “not a worrying one”.



The Patrouille Suisse – the red and white squadron that flies in formation over special events – was eagerly, and in vain, awaited by residents of Langenbruck (Canton Basel Country) on Sunday.



Instead of passing over a gathering to mark the centenary of the death of local aviation pioneer Oskar Bider, the planes flew over a yodelling festival in nearby Mümliswil.



According to a ministry of defence spokesman, the team leader spotted the large white tent of the yodelling get-together and, assuming it was the target, flew overhead. An unauthorised helicopter in the area added to the confusion.



The machines being used – F-5E Tiger II jets – aren’t equipped with GPS devices, the ministry added; they are over 40 years old and no longer used in real combat situations.



“Navigation is done on the basis of a map, a pen, and human sight,” the spokesman said.



The commander of the aerial display team apologised for the mix-up on Monday.





Transatlantic anniversary The sky’s the limit: Swiss aviation pioneers On the centenary of the first non-stop transatlantic flight, we look at the groundbreaking achievements of some Swiss aviation pioneers. By Thomas Stephens

AP/Keystone-SDA/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram