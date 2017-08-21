Badenfahrt festival rocks quiet spa town

The ten-day Badenfahrt festival happens just once every ten years – transforming the spa town of Baden into a party animal’s playground.

The theme for 2017 is “opposites” and the festival features various purpose-built structures to highlight that concept. Food, drink, music and a fun fair draw a million people to Baden, which has a population of 19,000. Located along the River Limmat, Baden is a 15-minute train ride from Zurich.

Established in 1923, the Badenfahrt festivalexternal link is an example of intangible cultural heritageexternal link as defined by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. As a member state, Switzerland is obliged to make a list of living traditionsexternal link it deems worthy of preservation.

This 11th edition of Badenfahrt runs from August 18-27, 2017. For those who can’t wait until 2027 for the next one, there will be a miniature version in 2022.

(Photos from Keystone)

What else is there to do in Baden if you can’t be there for Badenfahrt? This podcast offers some other insider tips, as well as other off-the-beaten path ideas for exploring Switzerland.

Podcast How to travel like a local in Switzerland Susan Misicka , Baden By American writer Chantal Panozzo lived in Switzerland for almost ten years – long enough to fill a book with nearly 100 travel tips.

