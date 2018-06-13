FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, says he wants to stand for a second term in office next year. The Swiss national took over from disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter with the organization mired in scandal.
Infantino, a former General Secretary at UEFA, was voted into the position in February 2016 promising a raft of reforms to end years of corruption at football’s world governing body. He became a last-minute contender for the post after his boss, Michel Platini, bowed out amid claims of corruption.
"We have a vision for football. We transform FIFAexternal link. We're taking FIFA into a new era,” Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on Wednesday, the day before the World Cup 2018 begins in Russia. “I announce to all of you – I will run for re-election in Paris.” The election will take place on June 5, 2019 in the French capital.
Under FIFA statutes, presidents can stand for a maximum of three consecutive four-year terms.
