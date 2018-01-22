This content was published on January 22, 2018 8:44 AM Jan 22, 2018 - 08:44

There is high demand for helicopter services out of Zermatt (Keystone)

Avalanche risk due to heavy snowfall has meant that road and rail access to the ski resort of Zermatt remains cut off. The resort of Andermatt has also been snowed in while in Davos some residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

The police of canton Valais have asked that all unnecessary travel be avoided.

The Institute of Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos has upgraded the avalanche danger to the maximum level (5 out of 5,"very high") on the entire northern ridge of the Swiss Alps. A combination of heavy precipitation and expected winds of up to 130kn/h in the high mountains have made it unsafe to travel.

The 9,000 tourists at Zermatt, that was cut off since Saturday night, will have to wait until Monday evening for a chance to leave. Helicopter services out of the resort are heavily subscribed. A ride out of town costs CHF70 ($72.8) per person but poor visibility and high demand have meant a long wait for those looking to fly out. Many tourists tried to make the best of the situation and lined up to take advantage of the airlift, but it also had to be closed.

The less well-known resort of Andermatt in central Switzerland, was also cut off from Sunday evening.

Davos, which is hosting world leaders for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, was also affected by heavy snow. Authorities have asked residents of around 30 properties to evacuate to a safer place.



The avalanche risk (black/red is level 5) and snowlines as of Monday morning

In the lowlands, the heavy precipitation has increased the risk of floods and landslides considerably. The flood level in the Basel-Rheinhalle region was exceeded while in central Swiss Muota valley a group of cavers have been trapped by rising water levels since Sunday morning.

