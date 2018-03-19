Admonished as well as celebrated, outspoken Swiss Catholic theologian Hans Küng is 90 years old today – Saint Joseph’s Day.
An ordained priest, Küng was a theology professor at Tübingen University in Germany. He served as a theological adviser to the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), and was the first major Catholic theologian to reject papal infallibility. The Vatican revoked his right to teach Catholic theology in 1979.
For his work Küng has won a number of awards, such as the Lev-Kopelev and Buddhist peace prizes and the Interfaith Education Award. He has also written and co-authored several books in German and English.
In this report from the 2003 archives of Swiss Radio International – the predecessor of swissinfo.ch – Küng discusses his book, Hard-won Freedom, with journalist Jonathan Summerton.
