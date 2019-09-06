Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Hurricane Dorian Swiss pledge aid for hurricane victims in Bahamas

Upended mobile homes on Emerald Island

An estimated 70,000 people are in need of food, water and shelter after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas.  

(© The News & Observer 2019)

Switzerland is donating CHF700,000 ($700,000) as part of international aid efforts in the Bahama islands following a devastating tropical storm.

Part of the money will go the emergency operations by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and to the World Food Programme (WFP), according to the foreign ministry’s Humanitarian Aid Unitexternal link.

The Swiss authorities have offered to send a small expert team to the Caribbean region off the coast of Florida to help assess the situation and provide emergency shelters.

The tropical storm struck the islands popular with holiday makers two days after causing at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas. The government warned the death toll could continue rise.

The United Nations has estimated that 70,000 people are in immediate need of food, water and shelter.

Two months ago, Switzerland and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency agreed in principle to boost cooperation. 

Switzerland this year doubled its contribution to the disaster relief emergency fund of the IFRC, according to the foreign ministry.

Humanitarian expertise Swiss humanitarian aid unit: rapid response experts for crisis zones

Whether it is water specialists or mediators, Switzerland has some 700 experts who can be deployed in humanitarian crises all over the world.

swissinfo.ch/ug

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters