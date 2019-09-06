This content was published on September 6, 2019 8:51 PM

An estimated 70,000 people are in need of food, water and shelter after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas. (© The News & Observer 2019)

Switzerland is donating CHF700,000 ($700,000) as part of international aid efforts in the Bahama islands following a devastating tropical storm.

Part of the money will go the emergency operations by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and to the World Food Programme (WFP), according to the foreign ministry’s Humanitarian Aid Unitexternal link.

The Swiss authorities have offered to send a small expert team to the Caribbean region off the coast of Florida to help assess the situation and provide emergency shelters.

The tropical storm struck the islands popular with holiday makers two days after causing at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas. The government warned the death toll could continue rise.

The United Nations has estimated that 70,000 people are in immediate need of food, water and shelter.

Two months ago, Switzerland and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency agreed in principle to boost cooperation.

Switzerland this year doubled its contribution to the disaster relief emergency fund of the IFRC, according to the foreign ministry.



